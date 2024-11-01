Springfield Family Center “Buy a Day” fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Support Springfield Family Center with “Buy a Day, Make a Difference!”

With Springfield Family Center’s recent move to a more accessible location, we’re experiencing a surge in demand for our charitable food resources. Unfortunately, this increased need coincides with decreased funding opportunities. As an organization dedicated to providing free food, we rely solely on town appropriation, grants, and fundraising events to sustain our charitable food programs.

To help meet the rising demands, we’re excited to introduce a new way for individuals to support our mission: “Buy a Day, Make a Difference!”

Here’s how it works. Honor yourself or someone special by purchasing a day on our calendar, which will provide up to 30 meals for food-insecure neighbors. The honoree will be publicly recognized on their chosen day as a vital partner in our efforts to combat hunger in the community.

This is a unique way to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or special occasion by gifting hope and sustenance to those in need. Spread the word about your special day, because any donations made on that day will be matched up to $100.

To secure your day, make a one-time minimum gift to the Springfield Family Center. Alternatively, become a sustaining donor for a monthly fee.

For more information or to purchase your day, please email us at SFCbuyaday@gmail.com. Together, we can make a difference.