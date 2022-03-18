Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Outpatient Rehabilitation offers dry needling

BENNINGTON, Vt. – Michael Fredette, DPT, CSCS, Cert. DN, a physical therapist in the Outpatient Rehabilitation department at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care, has completed a 54-hour, two-part advanced certification for performing dry needling.

Dry needling, also known as trigger point dry needling and myofascial trigger point dry needling, helps patients who are experiencing pain in their muscles or connective tissues. Muscles sometimes develop knotted areas that are sensitive or painful when touched. The pain can be transferred to other parts of the body and sometimes change the way patients move.

Practitioners of dry needling stimulate the muscle tissue by pushing solid acupuncture-type needles through the skin into the knotted areas. No medication is delivered through the needle. The procedure itself helps change the muscle’s interaction with the nervous system and can help patients feel better and move more naturally. Dry needling can also address low back pain, knee arthritis, ankle sprains, plantar fasciitis, headaches, neck pain, shoulder pain, and temporomandibular joint disorders.

The rigorous certification required Fredette to demonstrate skills and standards-meeting activities through the completion of practical assessment via instructors at each course. The certification provides assurance that patients will receive a reliable and competent dry needling treatment at SVMC.

Those interested in pursuing dry needling as part of their physical therapy treatment plan may be referred to Fredette by their physician or healthcare provider. The treatment is covered by some insurances. It is recommended that patients check with their insurance prior to receiving this treatment. Dry needling is performed in the Outpatient Rehabilitation Department, located in the Toolan Building on the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center campus. Patients should call 802-447-5140 for more information.