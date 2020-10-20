SMCS earns Gold Award for employee health and wellness

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Medical Care Systems recently received recognition for their commitment to the health and wellbeing of their employees. For a second year, SMCS earned a Gold Award for Excellence in Worksite Wellness from the Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports.

This council promotes physical fitness within schools, governments, and the private sector. Each year, the council identifies employers that prioritize their employees’ health and encourage their staff to do the same. The Gold Level award is the highest level of recognition for employers based on the quality of their employee wellness programs. Janet E. Franz, chairperson for the council, reports they continue to see a record number of Worksite Wellness Award applicants each year.

“SMCS is pleased to receive this affirmation of their commitment to employee health and wellness. We have a longstanding wellness committee that focuses on creation and execution of health incentives for employees. These incentives include 30-day fitness challenges, healthy eating challenges, walking programs, and on-site education,” comments Robyn Priebe who participates on the committee.

“SMCS recently launched a new wellness portal for staff to help them track healthy habits, make behavior changes, and stay motivated as they improve their health and wellbeing. SMCS also offers employees discounted gym memberships, on-site employee gyms at some of their facilities, access to free wellness coaching, and a myriad of other services to support employee health,” she added.

SMCS also collaborates with local community organizations to offer a wide variety of wellness-based activities that encourage healthier living.

For more information on the SMCS worksite wellness program, please contact Robyn Priebe, RD, CD, CDE, at 802-885-7670 or email rpriebe@springfieldmed.org.