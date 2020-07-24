Sidney Stacy, Pa-C, joins Springfield Health Center

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Medical Care Systems is pleased to welcome Sidney Stacy, PA-C, to the Springfield Health Center, Suite 3B-Family Medicine.

Sidney is a graduate of the Franklin Pierce University where she earned her Master of Science physician assistant degree. She received her Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering from the University of Cincinnati.

Prior to joining the Springfield Health Center, Sidney’s clinical experiences included general pediatrics at Pediatrics West in Groton, Mass.; pediatric orthopedics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; emergency medicine at Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, N.H.; primary care in Family Medicine at Ammonoosuc Community Health Services in Littleton, N.H.; psychiatry at the Windham Center in Bellows Falls, Vt.; internal medicine at Newburyport Medical Associates in Newburyport, Mass.; family medicine at Convenient Medical Care in Rutland, Vt.; obstetrics and gynecology at Concord OB/GYN Associates in Concord, N.H.; and general surgery at Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock, N.M.

Sidney is currently accepting new patients. Please call Springfield Health Center to schedule an appointment at 802-886-8980.