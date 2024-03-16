Senior Solutions Tai Chi instructor training

REGION – Interested in becoming a Tai Chi instructor and working with seniors? Senior Solutions and Tai Chi Vermont are offering a free, in-person, two-day Tai Chi Level One Training, focusing on improving balance and preventing falls. Training will be held April 20 and 21, from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. each day, at Neighborhood Connections in the Mountain Marketplace, Londonderry, Vt. Senior Solutions will pay the full tuition in return for instructors offering two series of classes to area seniors at no charge. Instructors will be Laurie Knauer and Anne Bower, authorized trainers from Tai Chi Vermont Inc.

The workshop consists of two full days where Level One movements and fundamental exercises are practiced. Safety issues and ways to adapt movements to accommodate participant limitations are taught. Attendees will receive pre-learning materials, and must attend a required Zoom meeting on Saturday, April 6, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Full certification is valid for two years.

Fall Prevention Tai Chi is a fun and rewarding experience that helps the students and instructors. Benefits include improved balance, coordination, flexibility, focus, memory, and mindfulness. Those who practice frequently often find their sleep, mental health, and blood pressure improve as well.

Registration is available at www.taichivermont.org/register-for-an-event. Contact Thom Simmons at Senior Solutions to apply for the tuition waiver at 802-755-7295 or tsimmons@seniorsolutionsvt.org.