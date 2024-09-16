Senior Solutions presents Creative Play for Seniors

REGION – Senior Solutions, with sponsorship from AARP, is pleased to announce our offering of a wonderful free program featuring three longtime artists, friends, and collaborators, who are also older adults, to engage with our community elders in arts activities that will provide fun and creative ways to strengthen cognition and wellbeing while making new friends. This series of weekly workshops is presented by creative artists Ham Gillett, Marv Klassen-Landis, and Michael Zerphy.

All workshops take place at Senior Solutions, 38 Pleasant Street, Springfield, Vt., from 1-2:30 p.m. The kickoff opening event and final performance take place at 4 p.m., at Nolin-Murray Main Hall, 38 Pleasant Street, Springfield.

The program was highly successful last year in Woodstock, Vt., when hosted by the Norman Williams Public Library and the Thompson Senior Center. Senior Solutions looks forward to bringing it to Springfield.

A full list of workshops can be found at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org/services/staying-safe-healthy/creative-play. Registration is recommended, as space is limited to 25 individuals. These are individual sessions – sign-up for one, all, or something in between. For more information, please visit the website above, email us at info@seniorsolutionsvt.org, or call us at 802-885-2669.