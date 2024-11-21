Senior Solutions announces Annual Meeting

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. – Senior Solutions, the area agency on aging for southeastern Vermont, is excited to invite you to our 2024 Annual Meeting on Dec. 4. The meeting will be held at the Hotel Coolidge in White River Junction. Doors open at 4 p.m. for coffee, and the program begins at 4:30 p.m. Join us as our staff, volunteers, community partners, and the older adults we serve gather to share and reflect on the past year. We will present our annual Successful Aging Award.

“We are looking forward to seeing the community, and sharing all the work Senior Solutions was able to accomplish in 2024. The Annual Meeting is a great opportunity for stakeholders to ask questions, meet our staff, and learn about our plans for 2025,” said Mark Boutwell, Senior Solutions executive director.

Dr. Jill Bowen will be the keynote speaker at the meeting. Gov. Phil Scott appointed Bowen as commissioner of the Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living (DAIL) within the Agency of Human Services (AHS). Bowen previously served as commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services (DBHIDS). She will speak about DAIL’s mission to make Vermont the best state in which to grow old or to live with a disability with dignity, respect, and independence.

The Successful Aging Award recognizes the accomplishments of an older adult who lives in one of the 46 towns that we serve, is at least 80 years old, is currently involved in activities that foster a strong community, and exemplifies an awareness of living a balanced life recognizing their spiritual health and social wellbeing.