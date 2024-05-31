Senior Solutions and BRGNS Age Successfully Fair

LUDLOW, Vt. – Senior Solutions, the area agency on aging for southeastern Vermont, in partnership with Black River Good Neighbor Services (BRGNS) of Ludlow, Vt., will be hosting the third annual “Age Successfully, A Health & Benefits Fair” on Friday, June 14, at the Ludlow Community Center, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, and there will be a free barbecue.

The fair is an opportunity for older Vermonters to learn about and sign up for wellness-based goods and services, with over 30 exhibitors scheduled to appear. In the last two years holding this event, close to 200 area seniors came out to learn about the goods and services available in the community.

Older Vermonters and their caregivers in our community often are unaware of all the opportunities that are available to them. This fair offers a “one-stop shop” to find the services best suited for their needs. Exhibitors this year include Senior Solutions, Black River Good Neighbor Services, AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Network, ARC Rutland Area Inc., American Red Cross, Black River Valley Senior Center, Dartmouth Cancer Center, Efficiency Vermont, State of Vermont Division of Fire Safety, Friends of Vets, Green Mountain Neighbors, Green Mountain RSVP, Lifeline Phones, Live in Homecare, The Moover, NorthStar Health – Ludlow Health Center, Ludlow Dental Center, Rutland Regional Medical Center, SEVCA, Shared Housing Inc., Springfield Area Adult Day Services, State of Vermont Assistive Technology Services, Tai Chi Vermont, Turning Point of Windham County, Valley Health Connections, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, State of Vermont Department of Health, Vermont Legal Aid – Ombudsman Project, Visiting Angels, Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont & New Hampshire, and more.

For questions and more information, please contact Suzanne Burge, Senior Solutions, at 802-822-0498 or sburge@seniorsolutionsvt.org; or Krey Kellington, Black River Good Neighbor Services, at 802-228-3663 or kkellingtonbrgns@gmail.com.

This event is made possible from the generosity of Mascoma Bank, Ludlow Community Center, the students at River Valley Technical Center Horticulture and Natural Resources program, Bonnie Plants, and Black River Produce.