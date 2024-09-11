Second annual Age Successfully Fair in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Senior Solutions, the area agency on aging for southeastern Vermont, in partnership with Our Place Drop-In Center, Parks Place Community Resource Center, and the Bellows Falls Senior Center, will be hosting the second annual Age Successfully, A Health & Benefits Fair on Friday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Waypoint Center, 17 Depot Street in Bellows Falls. This event is free and open to the public, and there will be a free barbecue.

This is an opportunity for older Vermonters to learn about and sign up for wellness-based benefits and services, with over 30 exhibitors scheduled to appear. Nearly 200 area seniors have come to previous fairs to learn about the goods and services available in the community.

Older Vermonters and their caregivers in our community often are unaware of all the opportunities that are available to them. This fair offers a “one-stop shop” to find the services best suited for their needs. Exhibitors this year include Senior Solutions, Our Place Drop-In Center, Bellows Falls Senior Center, AARP, Assistive Technology Services from the State of Vermont, Athena Advocacy, Bayada Hospice, Dartmouth Cancer Center Community Outreach and Engagement, Economic Services Division of the Department of Child and Family Services, FCP Live-In Homecare, Greater Falls Connections, Green Mountain RSVP, HCRS, Lincoln Street, My DNR Wish, NorthStar Health, Parks Place, Putney Community Cares, Rockingham Arts & Museum Project, Rockingham Library, Sharing Housing, Tai Chi Vermont, Turning Point, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Vermont Department of Health, Vermont Legal Aid, Visiting Angels, Visiting Nurses, and more.

There will be a free Bone Builders class demonstration presented by Green Mountain RSVP, and a tai chi class demonstration that people are welcome to participate in.

For questions and more information, please contact Suzanne Burge, Senior Solutions, at 802-822-0498 or sburge@seniorsolutionsvt.org; Teagan Kosut, Bellows Falls Area Senior Center, at 802-463-3907 or bfasc@sover.net; or Amanda Reed, Our Place Drop-In Center, at 802-463-2217 or amanda@ourplacevermont.org.

This event is made possible from the generosity of Mascoma Bank, Bellows Falls Area Senior Center, Our Place Drop-In Center, Parks Place, and the Town of Rockingham.