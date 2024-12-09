Ribbon cutting ceremony at Grace Cottage

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The public is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony for Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s new outpatient rehabilitation services building, on Dec. 18, at 12 p.m. Immediately following the ribbon cutting, a one-hour open house will be held, to give attendees an opportunity to tour the new facility, located in the Heins Building, at 133 Grafton Road in Townshend. Many of Grace Cottage’s physical and occupational therapists will be available during the open house to greet attendees, and to answer questions.

The newly expanded space for Grace Cottage’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Department has been created in response to a significant increase in demand for occupational and physical therapy services. “We’ve grown from seeing an average of 34 patients a day to working with as many as 70 people a day,” said Crystal Mansfield, Grace Cottage’s senior director of rehabilitation services.

The newly renovated, 5,137-square-foot facility has 11 treatment rooms, including specific rooms designated for specialized pediatric treatment, hand and occupational therapy, lymphedema services, and pelvic health, and a large rehab gym with a variety of equipment. A new ramp and stairway have been constructed for patient access to outpatient rehab services along the back of the Heins Building.

“We are so pleased and proud that our physical and occupational therapists are being recognized far and wide for their expertise and skills,” said Olivia Sweetnam, CEO of Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital. “It will be a very exciting day when we cut the ribbon on this better space that will enable our therapists to provide the excellent care for the increasing number of patients who need and use our services.”