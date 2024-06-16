Parks Place elects new board members

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Board of Parks Place Community Resource Center in Bellows Falls has elected two new members, Aaron Eames and Tara Chase. Eames and Chase bring impressive skills and experiences that broaden the base for board decisions.

Aaron Eames comes to the organization with a strong background in construction. He joins the facilities committee, which focuses on keeping the three-story house in good working condition, welcoming and safe for incoming families in the local service area. Parks Place is a beginning for Eames, who was seeking a board position to give back to Rockingham. He has served as a DJ, Fourth of July parade speaker, and involved parent to his family.

Tara Chase knows Parks Place from the inside out. Child of a single mother, she grew up understanding the social services available in her neck of the woods, Springfield. Chase works out of a Parks Place office regularly as an employee of Springfield Supportive Housing. It’s great for Parks Place to have the perspective of an agency that serves clients from the building. Like Eames, Chase has a family and deep connections to the area and the people who live here.

The mission of Parks Place is connecting people to the information and resources they need to improve their lives. The resource center turned 25 during Covid – so look for a 25-plus-five anniversary celebration in 2025. Parks Place staff, founders, volunteers, and board will celebrate the years of walk-in visitors who find access to job coaches, food, housing, parenting skills, and therapy in Bellows Falls.

If you would like more information regarding Parks Place Community Resource Center, please contact Jennifer Tolaro-Heidbrink, executive director, at 802-463-9927.