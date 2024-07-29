Parent Child Center Network hires first director

REGION – The Vermont Parent Child Center Network (VPCCN) has hired their first director, Ellen Amstutz, MSW, PhD.

Amstutz’ extensive career has been devoted to mission-driven social services for those most in need, including families with children. She brings a range of management, leadership, collaboration, and strategic planning skills with a proven track record of providing effective, strength-based services, and advocating for equitable government policies.

“I have been seeking to pivot my career to Vermont, where I have enjoyed having a home for over 30 years, and now spend increasing amounts of time as a hybrid remote/in-person worker [based out of New York City]…I am excited about the role of network director and how my skills and experience can build upon the network’s goal of strengthening services for children and families across the state of Vermont.”

The Vermont Parent Child Center Network (VPCCN) serves as a connecting entity that provides leadership, advocacy, and collaboration to support all 15 parent child centers across the state of Vermont. The VPCCN has been strategically developing their structure for several years with the goal to strengthen their impact through the parent child centers with a shared vision, philosophy, and purpose through the delivery of their eight core services: parent education, family support, home visits, early childhood services, on-site concrete family supports, play groups, community development, and information and referral. For more information, please visit www.vtparentchildcenternetwork.org.