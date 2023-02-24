BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Overeaters Anonymous is dedicated to helping individuals recover from compulsive overeating, anorexia, bulimia, food addiction, and other food related problems. If you are struggling with one of these issues, you aren’t alone anymore.

15 Questions

Do I eat when I’m not hungry, or not eat when my body needs nourishment? Do I go on eating binges for no apparent reason, sometimes eating until I’m stuffed or even feel sick? Do I have feelings of guilt, shame, or embarrassment about my weight or the way I eat? Do I eat sensibly in front of others and then make up for it when I am alone? Is my eating affecting my health or the way I live my life? When my emotions are intense—whether positive or negative—do I find myself reaching for food? Do my eating behaviors make me or others unhappy? Have I ever used laxatives, vomiting, diuretics, excessive exercise, diet pills, shots, or other medical interventions (including surgery) to try to control my weight? Do I fast or severely restrict my food intake to control my weight? Do I fantasize about how much better life would be if I were a different size or weight? Do I need to chew or have something in my mouth all the time: food, gum, mints, candies, or beverages? Have I ever eaten food that is burned, frozen, or spoiled; from containers in the grocery store; or out of the garbage? Are there certain foods I can’t stop eating after having the first bite? Have I lost weight with a diet or “period of control” only to be followed by bouts of uncontrolled eating and/or weight gain? Do I spend too much time thinking about food, arguing with myself about whether or what to eat, planning the next diet or exercise cure, or counting calories?

Overeaters Anonymous is a Fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength, and hope, are recovering from compulsive overeating. We welcome everyone who wants to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for members; we are self- supporting through our own contributions, neither soliciting nor accepting outside donations. OA is not affiliated with any public or private organization, political movement, ideology, or religious doctrine; we take no position on outside issues. Our primary purpose is to abstain from compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors and to carry the message of recovery through the Twelve Steps of OA to those who still suffer.

Overeaters Anonymous meetings are held on Monday nights from 7-8 p.m. at Parks Place, 44 School St. Ext., Bellows Falls, Vt. For more information go to www.oa.org.