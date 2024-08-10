Overeaters Anonymous in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Overeaters Anonymous (OA) is modeled after the successful 12-step recovery program of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). Our meetings are attended by those living with food addiction and abstaining from overeating, much like the alcoholic who attends AA and is sober. Like AA, OA has helped thousands of compulsive overeaters, bulimics, and anorexics recover and restore their physical and emotional health.

There are no dues or fees. A voluntary contribution is suggested at meetings, but not required. The only requirement to attend OA is a desire to stop eating compulsively.

Our goal is simply to support all those who suffer so they know there is a solution. They don’t have to live alone and suffer in shame – recovery and long-term weight loss and restored health are possible and available.

Meetings are held on Monday evenings, from 6-7 p.m., at Parks Place, 44 School Street Extension, Bellows Falls, Vt.