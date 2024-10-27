Our Place receives tribute donation

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Our Place Drop-in Center has been named recipient of a large contribution in recognition of the 20-year leadership of Abby Atkins of the Holt Fund.

Bank of America is supporting Atkins in making a donation to a community-based organization in the region, citing her “unwavering dedication to the Holt Fund and the southeast region of Vermont.”

Atkins said she has chosen Our Place “in recognition of the important role you play as a prominent community-based organization in the region.”

Atkins is currently Health Resources in Action’s managing director of community health assessment, which administers the program for Bank of America.

The Fanny Holt Ames and Edna Louise Holt Fund (the Holt Fund) was created in 2000 at Edna Louise Holt’s instructions, with Bank of America as the trustee. To date, the Holt Fund has invested more than $18.7 million in programs to improve community health outcomes in Grafton and surrounding towns.

Our Place is a community food center located at 4 Island Street in Bellows Falls that provides resources including meals and food pantry items for households in the greater Rockingham, Westminster, Athens, Grafton, and nearby New Hampshire areas. Further information is available at www.ourplacevermont.org.