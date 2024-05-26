Nichole Young receives nursing award

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is pleased to announce Nichole Young, BSN, RN, as the recipient of the 2024 Eileen Austin Neal Spirit of Nursing Award. Nichole has been working at Springfield Hospital since 2011, and is currently working as the director of perioperative services.

This award was created in 2004 in honor of Eileen Austin Neal, RN, who worked at Springfield Hospital for 64 years, and retired in 2005. Judy Mittica, RN, was the first recipient of this award on the request of Eileen, whose personal photo, cap, and uniform receive special honor, along with a list of all recipients since 2004, in the hospital lobby on level C.

Criteria for the award includes communication, care for patients, nursing professionalism, and teamwork. Nominations are accepted from throughout the organization, and are reviewed and voted on by a committee. In addition to Nichole Young, BSN, RN, this year’s nominees included Ciera Keefe, RN, inpatient care unit; Olga Carey, RN, emergency department; Susan Pollard, BSN, RN, adult day service; and Shelley Howard, LPN, perioperative services.

Contained within Nichole’s nomination are the following words from one of her colleagues: “Nichole embodies the strength, character, determination, professionalism, and resiliency that every nurse should aim for.”

“Congratulations to Nichole, and all of our nominees. We are proud of our nurses at Springfield Hospital, and grateful for the care that they provide to our patients, 24/7/365,” says Robert Adcock, CEO of Springfield Hospital.