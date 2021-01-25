Neighborhood Connections offers support with vaccine registration

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Working with Springfield Medical Systems and the Mountain Valley Health Council, Neighborhood Connections is offering assistance to eligible citizens in our service area to register for Covid-19 vaccinations. A dedicated page on the agency’s website, www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org, not only connects to the portal through which you register for a patient ID number, which is required before vaccination, but also includes the most up-to-date information about who is eligible now, who is next in line, and vaccination sites. There is also important information about testing and a link to testing registration.

Should anyone have connectivity issues, lack of a computer, or need assistance in navigating the registration process, Neighborhood Connections volunteers have been mobilized to help. Volunteer drivers are also on hand to take people with no transportation to vaccination sites.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit health and social services agency located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace. Call 802-824-4343 with any questions.