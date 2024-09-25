National Substance Abuse Prevention Month workshops at SAPCC

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Tuesdays in October, during Substance Abuse Prevention Month, Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) is partnering with area experts, regional partners, and guest speakers to host free workshops open to all, to learn more about addiction and ways of supporting our community, clients, friends, and family.

The series will be facilitated by Sharon O’Neill, MAT, training and coaching specialist, and Northern Lights master trainer.

This series is being provided for free thanks to the State of Vermont’s Prevention Lead Funding (PL4), which aims to build sustainable, scalable, and equitable statewide systems in Vermont that prevent or reduce substance use and misuse across all ages and substances. Register for one or all of the workshops.

On Oct. 1, from 1-4 p.m., workshop participants will view “The Hungry Heart,” an award-winning, Vermont-based documentary. The viewing will be followed by a discussion about the film and substance misuse in our region.

On Oct. 8, from 1-4 p.m., workshop participants will discuss the book “Hey Kiddo,” Jarrett Krosczka’s autobiographical novel about how substance abuse impacts children, families, and communities. Participants receive a free copy of the book in advance.

On Oct. 15 from 1-4 p.m., there will be a discussion with a panel of experts from Turning Point Recovery, followed by NARCAN training. All participants receive a free NARCAN kit. From 4-6 p.m., there will be an open-house style community meal for anyone who participated in any of the workshops throughout the series.

All workshops will be held across the street from Springfield Area Parent Child Center, at the SAPCC Training Center, 51 Jack and Jill Lane, North Springfield, Vt.

Contact Springfield Area Parent Child Center to register by emailing sapcc@sapcc-vt.org, or calling 802-886-5242.