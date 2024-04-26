National Alcohol Awareness Month at HCRS

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As April marks National Alcohol Awareness Month, Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), the community mental health agency in southeastern Vermont and a preferred substance use services provider, is raising awareness about the pervasive issue of alcohol misuse and addiction, both nationally and within our own community. With startling alcohol statistics from both national and local sources, it’s evident that concerted efforts are needed to address this public health concern.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), excessive alcohol use is responsible for more than 95,000 deaths in the United States each year, making it the third leading preventable cause of death in the country. Moreover, the economic burden of excessive alcohol consumption amounts to nearly $250 billion annually. These figures underscore the urgency of addressing alcohol misuse as a critical public health issue.

Closer to home, a recent VT Digger article revealed that Vermont continues to rank among the highest in the nation for binge drinking and alcohol use disorder. This alarming trend highlights the pressing need for comprehensive support, and resources within our local communities, to combat the adverse effects of alcohol misuse.

In response to these concerning statistics, HCRS remains steadfast in its commitment to providing essential resources and support for people struggling with alcohol addiction and misuse. Through its comprehensive programs and services, the nonprofit agency strives to offer accessible and effective treatment options tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual.

George Karabakakis, CEO of HCRS, emphasizes the importance of addressing alcohol misuse and addiction within our community. “In recent years, the spotlight has been on the critical challenge of opioid overdoses, but alcohol use disorder remains a significant concern. National Alcohol Awareness Month is a great reminder that we need to create greater awareness of this preventable issue.'”

HCRS offers a range of alcohol misuse and addiction resources, including counseling services, support groups, and specialized treatment programs. Individuals seeking assistance or guidance are encouraged to visit www.hcrs.org for more information on available resources and how to access support.

New this year, Vermont’s new Mobile Crisis services provide an in-person response for not only mental health, but also substance use crises. Vermonters can access this program through www.gethelpvt.org, or by calling 988. This enhanced crisis service is spearheaded by HCRS, in partnership with the nine other community mental health agencies across the state.

Karabakakis is thrilled that HCRS is able to provide this enhanced service. “HCRS took the lead in the development and implementation of Mobile Crisis services across the state. This best-practice model of a two-person, in-person response is changing the way community members are supported during a substance use, as well as a mental health, crisis.”

Join HCRS in raising awareness and promoting education around alcohol misuse and addiction during National Alcohol Awareness Month. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by this widespread issue.

To receive alcohol services in southeastern Vermont, reach out to HCRS by calling one of their toll-free lines: Hartford area, 855-220-9430; Springfield area, 855-220-9429; or Brattleboro area, 855-220-9428. You can also view their website, www.hcrs.org, for more information.