Narcan training at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Connecting Crew will be hosting a naloxone (Narcan) training on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m., at the Rockingham Free Public Library, 65 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt. All are welcome. Kate Garrison, a public health nurse and overdose prevention specialist from The AIDS Project of Southern Vermont, will conduct the training. Garrison travels throughout Windham County doing street nursing and wound care for people struggling with substance misuse. She will offer instruction on how to recognize and reverse an opioid overdose using Narcan.

According to the Vermont Department of Health, “Naloxone can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (such as prescription pain medication or heroin). When administered during an overdose, naloxone blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing within two to eight minutes. Naloxone has been used safely by medical professionals for more than 40 years to reverse the effects of opioids on the brain and respiratory system in order to prevent death.” Come learn how to recognize signs of an opioid overdose and how you can help save a life. This program is free and open to the public.