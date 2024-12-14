Narcan and fentanyl tests available at HCRS regional offices

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the availability of Narcan (naloxone) and fentanyl and xylazine test strips at its three regional offices. These life-saving items are available to all residents of Windsor or Windham counties at no charge, emphasizing the agency’s commitment to the wellbeing and safety of those in need.

According to the Vermont Department of Health, there were 231 confirmed opioid-related overdose deaths in 2023. Notably, opioid-related fatalities accounted for about 90% of all drug overdose deaths in the state last year. The data indicates that fentanyl was involved in 95% of these fatalities, underscoring the continuing dangers associated with opioid use. Additionally, the rising involvement of other substances, such as cocaine and xylazine, highlights the complexity of the current drug landscape.

Narcan is a life-saving medication that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses. Easy to administer to someone who has overdosed, Narcan provides a critical tool to intervene and save the lives of people affected by substance use. Fentanyl and xylazine test strips are quick and simple to use, empowering people to make informed decisions, reducing the risk of accidental overdose.

Community members are encouraged to pick up Narcan and test strips during the agency’s regular business hours, Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. HCRS’ regional offices are located at 49 School Street in Hartford, 390 River Street in Springfield, and 51 Fairview Street in Brattleboro.

For those who prefer a more discreet option, you can call ahead for pickup arrangements.

Additionally, HCRS staff members who regularly work in the community will carry Narcan with them, ready to respond in case of an overdose emergency.

George Karabakakis, HCRS CEO, states, “We believe in a nonjudgmental approach to substance use. Our primary focus is to support individuals and families in our community, ensuring they have access to the resources they need to stay safe.”

For more information about HCRS’ services, or to arrange for discreet pickup, please visit www.hcrs.org, or call 802-886-4500.

Karabakakis adds, “Together, we can work towards a safer community.”