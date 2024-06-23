My Community Nurse Project thanks the Mountain Town communities

REGION – My Community Nurse Project (MCNP), a nonprofit agency working with the residents of Londonderry, South Londonderry, Landgrove, Peru, Weston, and Andover, is celebrating five years of service in the Mountain Towns. MCNP provides nursing care, support, and exceptional health care advocacy to the residents of these towns. Without the expense of office space, and with just one full-time and one part-time advanced practice nurse, MCNP has managed over 900 home visits this year, as well as patient transports to local clinics and to medical centers including RRMC, DHMC, SVMC, and Springfield Hospital. In the first six months of 2024, we have called Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad 13 times for emergency assistance. There is never a charge to the family for care or services. MCNP is fully funded by donation from individual community members and local churches, as well as from the towns of Londonderry, Weston, Andover, and Peru.

We want to express our sincere thanks and deep appreciation for your ongoing support and commitment to our mission. Regina Downer, RN, MS, and Kathy Shuster, RN, MS, travel these roads daily, taking care of and assisting our friends and neighbors. We couldn’t do this without you.

From our hearts to yours, we are grateful and hope to continue serving the residents of our communities for many years to come. Donations are welcome, of course, but never expected, and can be mailed to MCNP, P.O. Box 57, Weston, VT 05161. Our phone number for referrals is 802-772-5607.