Mt. Ascutney Hospital nurses and assistants receive awards

WINDSOR, Vt. – Three nurses, two licensed nursing assistants (LNA), and one licensed practical nurse (LPN) at Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center (MAHHC), a member of Dartmouth Health, were recently recognized for providing extraordinary patient care with DAISY Awards by the DAISY Foundation, an international organization founded to celebrate nurses. The hospital also awarded some of these outstanding nurses with a PETALS Award, which stands for “Professional Extraordinaires That Always Lend Support.”

“The recognition of our nurses and assistants with DAISY and PETALS Awards is well-earned. Thanks to their dedication and compassion, Mt. Ascutney is perennially ranked among the highest in Vermont for patient experience,” said Winfield Brown, interim president and CEO of MAHHC. “We are grateful for the exceptional care they deliver every day, and the positive impacts they have on our community.”

The DAISY Committee at MAHHC, which scores blinded nominations and selects winners, awarded Kimberly Rich, RN, CAPA, the DAISY Nurse Leader Award. As a clinical supervisor in the surgical services department, Rich supports the staff, provides exceptional care to patients, and provides educational opportunities for fellow nurses.

Nurses Lily Burke, RN, and Ruth Doiron, RN, also received DAISY Awards. Burke is known not only for her patient care, but the comfort she gives to patients’ loved ones by showing compassion and sharing her deep knowledge of her practice. Doiron is an acute care nurse recognized for regularly stepping up to help her fellow nurses, attentiveness to patient needs, and empathy.

“I am immensely proud of the nursing and assistant staff who repeatedly prove they’re the best at what they do,” said Amy Visser-Lynch, MSN, RN, CENP, and MAHHC’s chief nursing officer. “We appreciate them and everything they do for the community they serve. These awards are each well-deserved.”

The hospital also awarded PETALS Awards to Katherine Flynn, LNA, Elaine Nestor, LNA, and Brianna Henault, LPN.

For more information about Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center, visit www.mtascutneyhospital.org.