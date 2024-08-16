Message to the community from the Mountain Valley Health Council Board

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – For 46 years, the Mountain Valley Health Council Board of Directors has focused its efforts on first building, then operating, the Mountain Valley Health Center in Londonderry. In 2014, the board recognized that small, independent rural health centers were no longer a financially viable, sustainable model. A realignment took place when operations of the Mountain Valley Health Center were turned over to what is now North Star Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center with five health centers, two dental centers, a vision center, a community health team, and school-based services in the Springfield area.

Over the past 10 years, the board has continued to raise funds to support Mountain Valley Health Center by providing the facility essentially rent-free to North Star Health, covering the cost of maintaining the grounds and building, and supporting some staff costs. North Star has added new staff and services to the health center to serve the increasing volume of patients. Modifications to the facility that accommodated this increase in patient volume were paid for by the council. As both organizations move forward navigating the complexities of the current nonprofit health care system, the council board has made a strategic shift in its future direction, and will become purely a grantmaking organization. The council will use the reserve funds to support the Mountain Valley Health Center as needed, and leverage their fundraising expertise to bolster North Star’s fundraising initiatives.

This change takes place as longtime Chair Michael Morfit steps down, and newly elected co-Chairs Skip Raymond and Barbara Ardell take over as of July 1. Said Morfit, “I leave knowing that we are in good hands with North Star Health. It is important that all of us who have supported the center over the years continue that support for North Star. They have earned our trust.” North Star CEO Josh Dufresne expressed deep appreciation for the council’s support. He commented, “The council created an ideal community-based health center, supported by local residents and visitors, to meet community needs. North Star shares the vision of the council, and is excited to partner with them as we continue to strengthen and improve health services to the Mountain Towns.”

As the board moves forward, Denis Pinkernell is retiring from the board, having served on it since 2010. Jim Wilbur, who re-joined the board in June of 2023, is taking on a new role, serving as a director on the North Star Health board representing the interests of the Mountain Towns area. Bill Sinsigalli, a resident of South Londonderry, who joined the Mountain Valley Health Council in January of 2024, will replace Jim as the new Treasurer. Bonny Johnson continues to serve as the council’s secretary, with Elsie Smith and Esther Fishman continuing their invaluable service. All of these moves will ensure a smooth transition of board operations, and a responsive, caring, and financially viable health care system in place for our local residents. Working together will ensure the mutual success of our organizations. North Star Health’s success is our success.