Memory Cafe, support for caregivers

LUDLOW, Vt. – Attention Caregivers: Are you caring for a loved one who may be experiencing forms of dementia or other cognitive disorders?

The grand opening of a Memory Café, sponsored by Black River Good Neighbor Services, is scheduled for Thursday, April 6, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., in the Ludlow Community Center Meeting Room, 37 Main St., Ludlow, Vt. This will be an ongoing event and will take place on the first Thursday of each month.

A Memory Café is a safe and comfortable space where caregivers and their loved ones can socialize, listen to music, play games, and enjoy other appropriate activities. It provides mutual support and exchange of information within a safe, non-judgmental setting. Valuable resources will be available from local support organizations to help in the caregiving experience.

Research shows that Memory Cafés enhance caregivers’ well-being by providing them with an environment filled with acceptance and belonging. They offer social connectivity, inclusion, and a time to step out of their daily routine. People living with dementia can become isolated due to increasing difficulty of engaging in everyday activities. A goal of this Memory Café is to offer caregivers a break. The stress of caregiving can be overwhelming, and the demand for help is huge, especially with the rise of an aging population.

This event is free to attend and lunch will be provided. For more information please contact Joan Frangiose at 802-228-4145.