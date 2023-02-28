MedQuest Program returns this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – There are many reasons why high school students should consider a career in health; great job security, flexible work hours, continued education and growth, and most importantly, making a difference in the lives of others.

Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center (AHEC) is offering two sessions of their popular MedQuest Program this summer at Rutland Regional Medical Center, Springfield Hospital, and North Star Health. This exciting, hands-on career exploration day camp will take place July 24-26, at Springfield Hospital and North Star Health, and August 2-4, at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

There will be job shadows with health professionals, team activities, mentoring from medical students with the Robert Larner, M.D. College of Medicine at the University of Vermont, and clinical skill building.

There is a low tuition charge, with scholarships available. Deadline to register is March 15. For more information and to register call 802-885-2126 ext. 102, email cknight@svtahec.org or visit www.svtahec.org/middle-high-school.