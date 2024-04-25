RUTLAND, Vt. – According to the American Hospital Association (AHA) there will be a shortage of up of 3.2 million healthcare workers by 2026. America will face a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians by 2033, and will need to hire at least 200,000 nurses per year to meet increased demand, and to replace retiring nurses. There are also critical shortages of allied health and behavioral professionals, especially in marginalized rural and urban communities.

The mission of Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center (AHEC) is to enhance community efforts to grow and sustain the health workforce in southern Vermont. One of the ways we do this is by delivering pathway programs, which connect students to health careers. We aim to initiate the exploration of health careers for youth at an early stage by offering them opportunities to closely observe the diverse array of options within their reach.

Southern Vermont AHEC, in partnership with Come Alive Outside, is hosting its first MedQuest Health Careers Expo on Wednesday, May 8, from 3-7 p.m., at the Rutland Recreation and Community Center, 134 Community Drive in Rutland. This event also coincides with Southern Vermont AHEC’s 25th anniversary celebration.

Our goal is to create an exciting and worthwhile experience for students 14-21 years of age who are plotting their path towards a career in health, or simply curious about the ever-expanding world of healthcare. Admission to the Health Careers Expo is free and open to the public. All are welcome.

There will be more than 20 Vermont health careers represented, ranging from clinical and nonclinical roles in medicine, oral health, mental and behavioral health, public health, emergency response, and much more. Immerse yourself in interactive displays, innovative technology, and connect with seasoned professionals eager to share their knowledge. Among the more than 40 exhibitors will be virtual reality (VR) simulations and mobile medical units. Students can enter a drawing to win VR headsets, with health careers exploration modules and training simulations for their school! DJ Brett Myhre will provide music, and there will be giveaways, a 50-50 raffle, and other fun prizes. Come Alive Outside will host a Nerf skills course, and the Rollin’ Rooster and Mr. Ding-a-Ling ice cream truck will be on site if you get hungry.

Do not miss this epic opportunity. Check out www.svtahec.org for more details. We want to thank our phenomenal sponsors Rutland Regional Medical Center, VNA & Hospice of the southwest region, Community Health, and Springfield Hospital, plus recognize our tech-savvy partners at Tranfr.

We hope to see you at the MedQuest Health Careers Expo.