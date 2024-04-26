Medicaid information at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Vermont Workers’ Center is hosting drop-in informational hours on May 7, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., in the Rockingham Free Public Library Meeting Room. All are welcome to stop in to get updated about Medicaid, Medicare Savings Programs, and other health care resources. If you have been cut off of Medicaid and are wondering if you still qualify, or whether you qualify for other programs, stop by for the latest information. You can also find out about your rights in the Medicaid redetermination process, and review any communications you have received about Medicaid or other health insurance. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street.