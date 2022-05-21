Meals on Wheels drivers receive gifts

LUDLOW, Vt. – On May 12, John Murphy, President of the Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club, generously presented gas gift cards to Eileen Dunseith, Chairperson of the Black River Valley Senior Center, for Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers. Hot meals are served and delivered four days a week from the Black River Valley Senior Center located at 10 High Street in Ludlow to folks in need in the towns of Ludlow, Cavendish, and Plymouth. This program would not be possible without the volunteer drivers. Call the Center at 802-228-7421 if interested in volunteering.