Make Tracks for Health at Grace Cottage

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Enjoy the beauty and joy of winter, while helping Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital in its mission to provide vital health care to our communities. Grace Cottage will host its first annual Make Tracks for Health event at the Stratton Resort’s Nordic Center on Saturday, March 2, from 1-3 p.m.

Participants can choose to snowshoe or cross-country ski on the Nordic Center’s beautifully groomed trails. Rental equipment is available for an additional charge by advance registration. Afterward, reward yourself with treats by the fire. It’s sure to be fun for the whole family.

Make Tracks for Health is sponsored in part by Stratton Resort, Solstice at Stratton, Rawsonville Market, and Von Bargen’s Jewelry.

To sign up, visit www.gracecottage.org/events. For more information, email info@gracecottage.org, or call 802-365-9109.