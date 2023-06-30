LVRS offering CPR Classes

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad (LVRS) is offering hands-on cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) classes to businesses and organizations in the local area. Properly executed and timely CPR has been proven to save lives. The class will also teach students how an AED (defibrillator) functions, and its correct use.

If you run a business or are in an organization and would like your staff or members to be CPR certified, or would simply like more information, please contact Bob Fish at 802-384-3650.

To learn more about LVRS, to donate, or to volunteer, please go to www.londonderryrescuevt.org.