Ludlow Dental Center moving to Chester

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow Dental Center announces its relocation to Chester, Vt., combining services with Chester Dental. This transition follows a successful trial period that forced Ludlow Dental Center to close after the devastating flooding in July 2023. Effective Sept. 3, all patients of Ludlow Dental Center will be seen at Chester Dental Center, located at 55 Route 11 West.

The trial period of combined operations from June-November 2023 demonstrated that merging services allows for streamlined operations, cost savings, and improved delivery of dental care. The organization wants to underscore that it will maintain the same capacity to serve dental patients, ensuring that appointment availability and services will not be reduced.

As the region grapples with the effects and uncertainty of extreme weather, moving dental operations to Chester protects from future flood risks. The past two years have shown that historic flooding is becoming more frequent, a reality we must all face. The relocation mitigates some risk from the effects of flooding, and is a more central location within North Star Health’s service area.

Patients can be assured that they will still see all the familiar faces at the new location. Dr. Michael Foster, DDS; Debra Yurek, dental hygienist; and Siobhan Nadler, dental hygienist, will continue to share smiles and provide the exceptional care patients have come to expect.

“We are optimistic about relocating to Chester and uniting the North Star dental team under one roof. This move consolidates duplicative operational costs, which will allow us to explore service offering expansion at Chester Dental,” said Barbara Hodgkins, RDH, director of dental services. “Our dedicated team remains committed to our patients’ health and wellness.”

Joshua Dufresne, CEO, acknowledged, “We understand that patients who are used to visiting our Ludlow location may need some assistance to adjust to this change. Our community health team is ready to support you if you need access to transportation or other services to make this transition as seamless as possible.”

Questions about the move or scheduling appointments at the new Chester Dental Center can be directed to 802-875-2878.