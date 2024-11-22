Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad offers EMR course

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad (LVRS) is offering an emergency medical rescuer (EMR) course this winter. The course starts Jan. 6, and runs through March 17, 2025. It will take place at the LVRS squad building in Londonderry, and will meet on Monday and Wednesday, from 6-9 p.m., with one weekend day per month.

This course serves as an introduction to emergency medical services (EMS). Students will study the body’s systems, and how our bodies react to illness and trauma. Students will be learning how to treat patients in a pre-hospital setting. They will learn how to assess and treat various medical conditions, with an emphasis on airway maintenance, breathing, and heart failure emergencies. They will also train to be prepared for multiple casualty events.

The class will feature lectures, video, and hands-on training that simulates emergency situations.

The cost of the course is $475. If a student passes the course and subsequently earns national and state certification and joins LVRS, then LVRS will reimburse the cost of the course. It is open to the public, and there is no obligation to join LVRS or any other EMS agency.

Go to www.londonderryrescuevt.org, then go to “Menu” and click on “EMR Course 2025” to sign up. You will find a course syllabus and information on how to enroll through LIGHTS, Vermont’s EMS portal.

For more information, visit www.londonderryrescuevt.org.