Lions Club fights hunger with “Food from the Heart” service project

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – With compassion in action, members of the local Lions Club stepped up to tackle food insecurity through their impactful “Food from the Heart” initiative, aligned with Lions Clubs International’s global cause of “hunger.”

Thanks to the dedication of Springfield Lions volunteers, the club and Shaw’s patrons braved the snow and rain and collected more than 250 pounds of food, delivered to the Springfield Family Center for residents in need. In addition to the food drive, the team raised $282 to support future hunger relief efforts.

“Our mission is to serve, and when we see hunger in our own backyard, we act,” said Club President Joe Wilson. “Every can of food and every dollar collected makes a difference.”

This initiative reflects Lions Clubs International’s worldwide commitment to ensuring no one goes to bed hungry. The Lions continue to demonstrate that even small, local efforts can have a powerful ripple effect across the community.

If you would like more information about the Springfield Lions Club or are interested in joining, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Joe Wilson at 802-591-2812.