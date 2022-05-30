Life Line Screening offers risk assessment

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Residents living in and around the Springfield, Vt. can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. St. Mary’s Catholic Church-Nolin Murray Center will host this community event on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The site is located at 10 Pleasant Street in Springfield.

Screenings can check for:

The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke, and overall vascular health.

HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels.

Diabetes risk.

Bone density, as a risk for possible osteoporosis.

Kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at a fixed price, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1354 or visit the website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.