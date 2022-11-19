Last “Vegan Potluck” of 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The last “Food for Life Vegan Potluck” of this year will be held on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 3:30–5:30 p.m., upstairs at the Springfield Vermont Community Center, 139 Main St., Springfield, Vt. These events have attracted a delightful array of people including veteran herbivores and people who have never thought of changing to a plant based diet. The food is always great.

We will skip December and have the first potluck of 2023 on Jan. 8. Everyone is welcome, just bring a dish to pass that has no animal products in it. Meats, fish, poultry, dairy products, eggs, and honey are all animal products.

Reasons for eating little or no animal based foods include, dramatically reducing your greenhouse gas footprint, making greater food equity possible, improving your health, not having to kill animals to eat, and having more interesting and appealing food. Whether you are vegan, vegan-ish, vegetarian, or even a little vegan-curious, join us for a fun and varied meal. Call 802-624-6116 if you would like more information.