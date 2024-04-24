Kurn Hattin announces new staff appointments

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin Homes for Children is pleased to announce several new staff additions during the first quarter of 2024. These changes represent a continuous focus on developing and strengthening the team that provides valuable services to the children who live and learn at the Homes.

Catherine “Cat” Alexander has joined the residential staff as a houseparent, whose responsibility it is to provide a safe, homelike environment for the children in their care, and to help them with daily needs. Originally from Long Island, N.Y., Cat has always wanted to work with children, and pass along the lessons that she learned from her own childhood mentor, primarily caring for one another and supporting one another whenever possible. Cat says, “The most important lesson as a houseparent that I’d like the girls to learn from me [is] helping others.”

Ozzie-Mae Jewett has also joined the homes’ residential staff as a houseparent. Ozzie-Mae grew up in Perkinsville, Vt., surrounded by many siblings, which prepared her well for life in a Kurn Hattin Homes cottage. She brings along a life philosophy that focuses on the little things. She wants to encourage children to slow down and love the small things they encounter in their daily life, such as shadows from the sun, or the moment they finally win that game of cards and feel a special sense of pride. According to Ozzie-Mae, “Those simple moments make life so beautiful.”

Colleen Sherwood, RN, has accepted a position on the Kurn Hattin Homes nursing staff. In addition to providing care for common illnesses and injuries in the campus health center, Colleen will encourage children to establish healthy habits that can enhance their overall wellbeing for a lifetime. Colleen says, “I’ve always wanted to work with children. I feel my past experience as a triage nurse has helped prepare me for handling the unexpected. I’m looking forward to getting to know the kids, and I’m excited to see them grow and thrive. I hope to have a positive influence on their lives.”