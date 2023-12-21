Introduction to Acupuncture at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m., join Kerri Casey at the Springfield Town Library for her presentation “Introduction to Acupuncture.”

Have you thought about trying acupuncture, but are unsure how it can help? Have your friends told you about acupuncture, but you want to know more? You are invited to attend a talk by Kerri Casey, Lic. Ac., from Black River Acupuncture, and hear a brief history and description of acupuncture. Kerri can answer your questions so you may determine if acupuncture is right for you, or just to learn more about something unfamiliar.

Kerri Casey is a licensed acupuncturist with the Vermont Medical Board, and nationally certified by the NCCAOM. Kerri received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Boston College, and a master’s degree in acupuncture and Oriental medicine from Northwestern Health Sciences University in Minnesota in 2006.

Visit our calendar of events to sign up, www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar. If you have any questions, please call 802-885-3108.