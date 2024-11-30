Home heating assistance for cancer patients

REGION – The Cancer Patient Support Foundation (CPSF) is pleased to announce that a new special fund has been created to support Vermont cancer patients who are seeking home heating assistance. Through funds donated by Bourne’s Energy, CPSF was able to form the Bourne’s Energy Home Heating Fund, which will provide financial assistance to Vermont cancer patients and their families for their home heating needs. Patients do not need to be a customer of Bourne’s Energy to receive support from this special fund.

“Almost all Vermonters know someone who has felt the effects of cancer,” noted Jim Kurrle, general manager at Bourne’s Energy. “Having a warm home all winter long is not something that should cross the minds of cancer patients and their families. Our goal with this fund is to reduce the financial burden at a time when they need it most, so they can focus on the things that matter most. We’re proud to partner with CPSF to ensure Vermonters get the assistance they need year-round.”

“CPSF is grateful for this partnership with Bourne’s Energy,” states executive director Sarah Wallace-Brodeur, “especially as we are heading into the winter months, when the

home heating needs increase for our patients. Partnering with a business in the community who is there to support our patients during one of the most challenging times in their lives means so much to us and the patients we serve.”

For media inquiries, contact Sarah Wallace-Brodeur, executive director, at swallace-brodeur@cpsfvt.org or 802-488-5495; and April Merrill, marketing director, Bourne’s Energy, at april.merrill@bournes.net.