SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It is that time of the year when we remember and honor loved ones, friends, or coworkers in a unique way. The Hearts of Hope Campaign, sponsored by Springfield Hospital and its volunteers, gives us time to pause, to reflect on those that have meant so much to us. When you contribute to the campaign, a handmade heart ornament will be placed on the Hearts of Hope holiday tree at Springfield Hospital. All donations will support Springfield Hospital services.

Our tree dedication ceremony will be on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. We will gather at the Nolin-Murray Center, 10 Pleasant Street, adjacent to St. Mary’s Church, in Springfield, Vt. Light refreshments will be provided. For all donations received by Nov. 30, the name of your honoree will be included in the ceremony’s program. We welcome donors and members of the community to attend this ceremony.

After the ceremony, the tree will be on display at Springfield Hospital in the Level C lobby. If you are unable to attend the dedication ceremony, you may stop by the hospital until Dec. 14 to pick up your ornament(s). After Dec. 14, your ornament(s) will be mailed to you or your designee. To learn more, and to download a contribution form, visit www.springfieldhospital.org/fundraising-events.