Health Justice Jam at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Is your healthcare unaffordable? Do you have barriers to getting the care you need? Have you been cut off of Medicaid, or are you at risk of losing it? Are you dealing with medical debt? Do you have ideas about health justice to share with others?

Join Windham County members of the Vermont Workers’ Center at a Health Justice Jam on May 13, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., in the Rockingham Free Public Library Meeting Room, for a discussion about how we can work together for a system in which everyone is able to enjoy the human right to healthcare. Participants are encouraged to share experiences with the healthcare system. Local health resources and free blood pressure screenings will be available. Light refreshments will be served. Childcare and interpretation by request by May 6 to windham@workerscenter.org or 802-257-4436. RSVP at www.workerscenter.org/2024springtour, to let the hosts know you’re coming and to get updates. This program is free and open to the public.