Healing ALS conference brings hope

REGION – These days, almost everybody knows someone who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis—ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. People with ALS (pALS) are usually given two to five years to get their affairs in order – literally a death sentence and self-fulfilling prophecy.

But there is a group of pALS in the organization Healing ALS who believe otherwise. To date, over 50 people with the ALS diagnosis have reversed the symptoms, as verified by medical records. The knowledge of how this is accomplished is being tracked and shared at www.HealingALS.org.

Respiratory therapist and breathing trainer Betsy Thomason of West Townshend, author of “Just Breathe Out – Using Your Breath to Create a New, Healthier You,” spoke to the group at their Salt Lake City conference in late September. Her message: Breathing focused on the active, spine-stretching outbreath stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, creating deep relaxation. This outbreath focus provides drug-free management of anxiety, fear, pain, and stress. Relaxation is key to healing. It puts the body at ease, as opposed to dis-ease.

“Just Breathe Out,” the paperback version, is available at Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, Blair Books in Chester, and The Book Nook in Ludlow; or in iTunes/Audible, Nook, and Kindle formats. The National Library Service at the Library of Congress publishes “Just Breathe Out” in audio and braille for folks who cannot read a regular book. Check with your local librarian to access the National Library Service.

More information is available at www.outbreathinstitute.com or call Betsy at 551-265-7561.