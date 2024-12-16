HCRS welcomes new staff in November

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of six new professionals from the month of November, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Michael Terry, residential specialist in Springfield; Luis Oles , case manager I in Brattleboro; Amy Pandolfi, clinician I in Springfield; Melissa Dickerson, office generalist in Hartford; Murphy Smith, IFBS program coordinator in Springfield; and Coley Hapeman, school-based area manager in Springfield.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s team of more than 550 staff providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 people annually across southeastern Vermont.