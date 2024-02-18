HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of 16 new professionals in January whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Sally Avery, respite provider in Hartford; Aly Chessman, respite provider in Springfield; Nathaniel Cary Sr., crisis intervention specialist in Brattleboro; David Dion, classroom assistant at Kindle Farm; Apple Gifford, clinical intern in Brattleboro; Nichole Lund, residential specialist at Alternatives; Morgan Lund, residential specialist at Alternatives; Amanda McAllister, respite provider in Springfield; Tera Murray, residential specialist at Woodstock House; Martha Kerylow, generalist I in Brattleboro; Alejandro Rendon, community outreach specialist in White River Junction; Catherine Weber, generalist I in Brattleboro; Aiden Williams, respite provider in Brattleboro; Gretchen VanWinkle, school based clinician II in Hartford; Spencer Shorkey, classroom assistant at Kindle Farm; and Kate Sohngen, service coordinator in Windsor.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s team of more than 500 staff providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 individuals annually across southeastern Vermont.