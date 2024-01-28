HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of 24 new professionals in November and December, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Sarah Allain, substitute teacher at Kindle Farm School; Miguel Cruz, DSP community in Windsor; Teagan Day, behavioral interventionist in Brattleboro; Ashley Donovan, behavioral interventionist in Springfield; Kyleigh Dressel, behavioral interventionist in Springfield; Oliver Druen, facilities maintenance technician in Springfield; Karen Esterline, clinician I in Springfield; Deborah Foti, residential specialist at Alternatives; Ryan Gilbert, residential specialist at Hilltop; Rachel Hebert, service coordinator in Brattleboro; Shannon McHugh, behavioral interventionist in Hartford; Tim Morin, residential specialist at Hilltop; Sohaila Nabizada, case manager in Brattleboro; Jose Navarro, IT network administrator in Springfield; Lindsay Polito, behavioral interventionist in Hartford; Greg Portnoy, residential specialist at Woodstock House; Nicole Randall, DSP community in Bellows Falls; Eric Resseguie Jr., residential specialist at Hilltop; Catherine Rose, service coordinator in Bellows Falls; Christina Salavec, stabilization specialist in Bellows Falls; Carmen Sleeper, registered nurse at Woodstock House; Gikanh Timberwolf, clinician I in White River Junction; Elibee Valentine, admin support in Brattleboro; Sherry White, stabilization specialist in Bellows Falls.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s team of more than 500 staff, providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 individuals annually across southeastern Vermont.