HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of 11 new professionals during the month of December, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Ashlee Kelley, office generalist, in Hartford; Anne-Marie Toussaint, DSP employment float, in Brattleboro and Bellows Falls; Abigail Mudano, residential specialist, in Bellows Falls; Samantha Derosia, YSP program coordinator, in Brattleboro; Monika Costello, school-based behavioral interventionist, in Brattleboro; Elysabeth Ray, clinical intern, in Hartford; Heather Mason, vocational educator at Kindle Farm; Alaina Millard, peer support advocate, in Brattleboro; Courtney (Stebbins) Emerson, CYF respite provider, in Hartford; Jesse Baughman, billing specialist, in Springfield; Tamara Kinsman, CYF Respite Provider, in Hartford.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s team of more than 550 staff providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 people annually across southeastern Vermont.