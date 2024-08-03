HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of 29 new professionals from the month of June, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Adara Greenstein, community outreach specialist in White River Junction; Cristiana Cordone, mobile crisis peer support advocate in Brattleboro; Ashley McHale, case manager II in Brattleboro; Kathiana Wood, DSP community in Springfield; Heather Sluter, Connectionworks peer support advocate in Brattleboro; Tia Horton, DSP community in Springfield; Elizabeth Parker, DSP community in Springfield; Gillian Milner, residential specialist in Bellows Falls; Ashley Hubbard, behavior interventionist in Springfield; Justin Crockett, mobile crisis peer support advocate in Brattleboro; Zory Smith-Midownik, residential specialist in Woodstock; Devan DeStellano, behavioral interventionist in Hartford; Liem Berman, clinician II in Springfield; Margot Potter, STP counselor in Brattleboro; Nicolette Brown, residential specialist in Woodstock; Anne Marie Schneller, behavioral interventionist in Hartford; Angie Wright, DSP community in Windsor; Brett Jasinski, DSP employment in Springfield; Alexander Merseal, community outreach specialist in White River Junction; Bianca Severance, community outreach specialist in White River Junction; Derek Krym, nursing services in Springfield; Lenore W. Bresnick, teacher at Kindle Farm School; Ava Cutler, classroom assistant at Kindle Farm School; Mellany J. Harrington, teacher at Kindle Farm School; Dani R. Hutchins-Martin, community outreach specialist in Springfield; Justin Jones, intern at Kindle Farm School; Jason L. Lovett, classroom assistant at Kindle Farm School; Albert W. Mitton III, teacher at Kindle Farm School; Asmahan N. Yunis-Oginga, residential specialist in Bellows Falls.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s team of more than 500 staff providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 people annually across southeastern Vermont.