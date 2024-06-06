HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of 20 new professionals, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor Counties.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Jenna Ware, registered nurse in Woodstock/Ludlow; Renee Weltch, case manager I in Brattleboro; AJ Fieberkorn, DSP community in Bellows Falls; Kathleen Mota, crisis intervention specialist in Brattleboro; Caitlyn Laskevich, behavior interventionist in Springfield; Caroline Cameron, residential specialist in Westminster; Mark Nichols, shift leader in Bellows Falls; Maria Melendy, DSP community in Windsor/Hartford; Megan Whiton, billing specialist in Springfield; Jeffery Russell, CYF community outreach specialist in Hartford; Cathi Shambo-Robitille, DSP employment in Springfield; Hannah Owen, residential specialist in Bellows Falls; Amy Dyer, residential specialist in Bellows Falls; Tammy Robbins, respite provider in Hartford; Joel Zalagens, DSP community in Springfield; Amber Monmaney, crisis intervention specialist in Springfield; Maygan Paquin, DSP community in Windsor/Hartford; Cadance Gilbert, SOSVT case manager in Brattleboro; Jessica Weiner, clinical intern in Brattleboro; and Tina Wood, respite provider in Hartford.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s team of more than 500 staff providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 individuals annually across southeastern Vermont.