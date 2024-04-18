HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of nine new professionals in the first half of March, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Sandra Schools, DSP employment in Springfield; Megan Lewis, DSP community in Windsor; Lisa Wheeler, DSP community in Windsor; Tori Lambert, generalist I in Hartford; Tessa Daniels, behavioral interventionalist in Springfield; Rianna Villemaire, generalist I in Windsor; Alesha Hart, case manager I in Hartford; Luke Papke, behavioral interventionalist in Springfield; and Blessed Ngoma, residential specialist at Meadowview.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s team of more than 500 staff providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 individuals annually across southeastern Vermont.