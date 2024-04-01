HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of nine new professionals in February, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Christopher Hackett, behavioral interventionalist in Hartford; Sarah Roberts, case manager in Brattleboro; Brennan Snider, behavioral interventionalist in Brattleboro; Madalyn McAllister, case manager in Springfield; Andrew Bennett, DSP stabilization/skill development in Brattleboro; Alison L. Brokenshire, DSP employment in Springfield; Julia Cribby, administrative assistant in Bellows Falls; Frank Fairbanks, stabilization specialist DS in Bellows Falls; and Britny Hill, office generalist in Springfield.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s team of more than 500 staff, providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 individuals annually across southeastern Vermont.